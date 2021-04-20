Left Menu

UP: Vaccine for all above 18 from May 1

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to administer COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all those above 18 years of age from May 1.The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.The Cabinet also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing administering of coronavirus vaccine to those above 18 years of age.The PMs decision will help in better management of COVID and massive vaccination will help in defeating coronavirus.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:59 IST
UP: Vaccine for all above 18 from May 1

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to administer COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all those above 18 years of age from May 1.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Cabinet also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing administering of coronavirus vaccine to those above 18 years of age.

''The PM's decision will help in better management of COVID and massive vaccination will help in defeating coronavirus. We have decided to vaccinate all above 18 years free of cost. The state government will take forward the vaccination programme with its own resources,'' the CM said, according to a statement issued here. During the deliberations, the chief minister asked the state Health Department to work out an action plan to conduct the vaccination campaign on a large scale.

''We have to increase vaccination centres and create a database of people in the target age group,'' the CM said. In the Cabinet meeting, a detailed discussion was held over the current COVID situation.

Adityanath said his government was working to save ''life and livelihood''.

''The war against COVID is being fought vigorously under the guidance of the prime minister,'' he said, asking all the ministers to monitor the status of coronavirus treatment in districts. The CM also directed to take care of migrants returning from other states and keep them at quarantine centres. The CM said like the previous year, the success in the fight against the virus can be achieved by keeping the public aware and preventing rumours.

On Tuesday, the death toll from COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 10,000-mark with 162 more fatalities, while the infection tally exceeded nine lakh after detection of 29,754 fresh cases. So far, the virus has claimed 10,159 lives in the state, which has reported 9,09,405 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar dies due to COVID-19

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar, who featured in several Marathi and Hindi films like Purna Satya and Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 complications. He was 81.Nandlaskar was admitted to Global COVID centre in...

Mamata providing misleading info on Centre's COVID-19 measures: Dilip Ghosh

Alleging that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was carrying out a false propaganda to belittle the Centres measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh urged people to steer clear of all misleading informat...

Lockdowns should be last resort: Modi, urges states to convince migrants to stay put and protect their lives and livelihoods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that lockdowns should be the last resort to deal with the raging COVID-19 pandemic, and sought to deliver a message to reassure the nation that his government was making all efforts to augmen...

BRIEF-Sputnik V Says Would Like To Confirm EU Medicines Agency Executive Director's Statement That No Cases Of CVST Registered In Sputnik V Vaccinated

Sputnik V WOULD LIKE TO CONFIRM EU MEDICINES AGENCY EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS STATEMENT THAT NO CASES OF CVST REGISTERED IN SPUTNIK V VACCINATED AS PER EARLIER STATEMENT Source httpsbit.ly3n6hsmQAlso Read Long queues in Pakistan to buy Sputnik V ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021