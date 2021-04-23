Prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England falls sharply again

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has dropped sharply for a second week, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

The ONS said that an estimated 1 in 610 people in England had COVID-19 in the week ending April 16, compared to 1 in 480 a week earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)