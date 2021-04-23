Left Menu

Canada says COVID-19 cases could almost double soon unless stricter measures taken

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New daily cases of COVID-19 in Canada could almost double to more than 15,000 from 8,600 by the end of April unless stricter measures are taken as new variants spread, health officials said on Friday.

The officials told reporters that if people cut the number of personal contacts by 20%-30%, the number of cases could drop to around 4,500.

