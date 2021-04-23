Left Menu

A&N prohibits functions and gatherings for a month

The administration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Friday prohibited social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural and political functions, besides gatherings for festivals and other congregations for four weeks in view of the surge in coronavirus cases, a top official said.Parks, playgrounds, stadiums, swimming pools and sports events will also be temporarily closed for four weeks, said the secretary to the directorate of information and publicity and tourism Sunil Kumar Singh.He said a maximum of 50 people will be allowed for functions related to weddings and 20 for gatherings related to funeral and last rites.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:50 IST
A&N prohibits functions and gatherings for a month

The administration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Friday prohibited social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural and political functions, besides gatherings for festivals and other congregations for four weeks in view of the surge in coronavirus cases, a top official said.

Parks, playgrounds, stadiums, swimming pools and sports events will also be temporarily closed for four weeks, said the secretary to the directorate of information and publicity and tourism Sunil Kumar Singh.

He said a maximum of 50 people will be allowed for functions related to weddings and 20 for gatherings related to funeral and last rites. Penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed if the directions are violated.

All commercial establishments in the Bay islands will have to ensure strict adherence of the COVID-19 appropriate behavior, Singh said.

Owners and those in charge of shops and business establishments will be required to ensure compliance. In the event of the failure to do so criminal proceedings will be initiated against them and the establishments will be sealed for 14 days by the executive magistrate, he said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administratiom also decided that from now all incoming passengers from the mainland will now have to undergo mandatory home quarantine for seven days irrespective of testing negative for coronavirus.

The passengers will be fined Rs 5000 if they violate the orders, he said.

Passengers proceeding to Swaraj Dweep, Shaheed Dweep and Little Andaman will also have to undergo 10 days mandatory home quarantine and will have to pay fine of Rs 5000 in case of violation.

Singh said at the daily briefing that weekend movement of convoys on the Andaman Trunk Road for North and Middle Andaman region has been suspended barring in emergency cases.

No tribal passes will be issued for the southern group of islands except for official purposes till further orders, he added.

The director of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Science (ANIIMS) informed that the services of 55 doctors who passed out in the first batch of the institute in November 2019 have been employed for three months to treat COVID-19 patients.

Regarding availability of oxygen, the ANIIMS Director said that the supllier agency has been directed to stop supply to private establishments in the islands as per the Centre's directives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Protest in Yangon ahead of regional summit on Myanmar crisis

Protesters against Myanmars military coup returned on Friday to the streets of downtown Yangon, defiantly chanting their opposition to the armys seizure of power as the junta chief prepared to attend a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders on ...

Over 3 lakh new COVID cases for second consecutive day; IAF airlifts empty oxygen containers to filling stations

With India staring at an oxygen shortage and several hospitals scrambling for it including in Delhi, where 25 COVID patients died in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in a 24-hour span, the Indian Air Force Friday airlifted empty oxygen containers to ...

Co-creator of AstraZeneca COVID shot defends safety amid clot concerns

One of the Oxford scientists who co-developed AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine defended its safety on Friday and said he was not worried that some countries had opted to restrict its use amid concerns about a possible link to very rare side ef...

COVID-19: Strict weekend curfew comes into effect in

A strict weekend curfew to contain COVID-19 came into effect in the main cities and towns of Karnataka including Benglauru from Friday night, and it will remain in force till Monday morning.The government has ordered the weekend curfew from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021