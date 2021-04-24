Over 33.5 million Britons have received first COVID vaccine dose

A total of 33.51 million people in Britain have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 12 million people having been given both doses, according to official figures released on Saturday.

Officials also reported a further 2,061 coronavirus cases and 32 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

