Left Menu

UK records 2,064 new COVID cases, 6 deaths on Monday

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:58 IST
UK records 2,064 new COVID cases, 6 deaths on Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain recorded 2,064 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Monday, according to official government data.

That compares to 1,712 new cases and 11 deaths reported a day earlier.

The government said 33,752,885 people had received a first vaccination dose, and 12,897,123 had received a second dose.

Also Read: Britain offers all over-50s first COVID-19 shots in boost for PM Johnson

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's Top Glove says it has resolved all indicators of forced labour

Malaysias Top Glove Corporation said it had resolved all indicators of forced labour in its operations, citing a report by independent consultant Impactt Limited.The worlds largest medical glove maker said it had resolved all eleven indicat...

KKR restrict Punjab Kings to 123/9

Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers produced a spectacular performance, restricting Punjab Kings to a lowly 123 for 9 in an IPL encounter here on Monday.For Punjab, opener Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a painstaking 31 off 34 balls but Chris Jor...

UP govt set up 32 oxygen plants in 4 yrs, but Delhi didn't set up even one in 6 yrs: Adityanath

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi Government over the oxygen crisis, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Delhi government did not set up even one oxygen plant in the past six years while his government estab...

Govt seeks to allay fears amid COVID surge, says unnecessary panic causing more harm than good

As India grappled with a raging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the government on Monday said it is time people started wearing masks inside their homes as well even as it sought to allay fears saying unnecessary panic is causing m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021