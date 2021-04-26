UK records 2,064 new COVID cases, 6 deaths on Monday

Britain recorded 2,064 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Monday, according to official government data.

That compares to 1,712 new cases and 11 deaths reported a day earlier.

The government said 33,752,885 people had received a first vaccination dose, and 12,897,123 had received a second dose.

