India's total deaths from COVID-19 passes 200,000 mark

India on Wednesday reported a record rise in deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, taking its total fatalities past the 200,000 marks, while overall daily cases rose by a record 360,960.

With 3,293 new deaths, India's total number of fatalities now stands at 201,187, and the overall number of cases is now nearly 18 million, according to health ministry data.

