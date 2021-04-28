UK regulator sees no heart inflammation concerns from Pfizer COVID shot

UK regulator sees no heart inflammation concerns from Pfizer COVID shotReuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:01 IST
There are no new safety concerns around the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and heart inflammation based on the rollout of the shot in Britain, the UK MHRA medicine regulator said on Wednesday, after cases of the condition in Israel.
"The MHRA is as aware of the reports of myocarditis under investigation in Israel. Based on our experience and safety monitoring in the UK, there is currently no new safety concerns raised regarding myocarditis," a MHRA spokeswoman said.
The comment echoed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which said it had not seen a link between the shot and heart inflammation.
