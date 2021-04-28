Nepal reports 4,774 new cases of coronavirus; total figure touches 312,699: Health Ministry

Nepal has reported 4,774 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of infections to 312,699, the health ministry said on Wednesday. ''The new number of cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the last 24 hours stands at 4,774 and now the total figure is 312,699," the health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that in the past 24 ho 773 people have been discharged from various isolation centres after they recovered whereas 17 deaths have been reported.

Of the total cases so far, 279,279 people have recovered. The total number of coronavirus related deaths stand at 3,211, the ministry said.

