Italy reports 344 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 13,385 new cases

Italy reported 344 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 373 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,385 from 10,404. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 2,711 from a previous 2,748. Some 336,336 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 302,734, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:29 IST
Italy reported 344 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 373 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,385 from 10,404. Italy has registered 120,256 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.99 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,860 on Wednesday, down from 20,312 a day earlier. There were 168 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 177 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 2,711 from a previous 2,748.

Some 336,336 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 302,734, the health ministry said.

