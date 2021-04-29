Left Menu

France's Macron charts path out of third COVID lockdown

France will start relaxing a nightly curfew and allow cafes, bars and restaurants to offer outside service from May 19, regional newspapers reported on Thursday, as President Emmanuel Macron charts a way out of a third COVID-19 lockdown.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:36 IST
France's Macron charts path out of third COVID lockdown
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

France will start relaxing a nightly curfew and allow cafes, bars and restaurants to offer outside service from May 19, regional newspapers reported on Thursday, as President Emmanuel Macron charts a way out of a third COVID-19 lockdown. Macron, who is under pressure from business groups and a COVID-weary public to open up the economy again, announced in an interview with the regional papers a multi-phase plan for unwinding France's month-long stay-at-home order.

The plan envisages the nightly curfew being pushed back to 2100 from 1900 CET from May 19 and to 2300 from June 9, before being scrapped completely on June 30. Museums, cinemas and theatres will also be allowed to reopen on May 19. Foreign tourists with a "health pass" will be allowed to visit France again from June 9, according to the timetable published by Ouest France and other newspapers.

The Elysee declined to comment ahead of the publication of Macron's full interview with the regional papers. The timetable is provisional and could be delayed on a region-by-region basis in areas where intensive care units are close to saturation or the COVID-19 incidence rate exceeds 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, reported Le Parisien.

France's main COVID-19 indicators all showed some signs of improvement on Wednesday, with the seven-day moving average of daily new infections falling to 27,366 compared with 38,000 when the lockdown began. France has recorded 5.57 million COVID-19 cases and 103,947 deaths so far since the start of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Madagascar edges toward famine, UN food agency appeals for assistance

And with acute malnutrition rates continuing to rise, urgent action is required to address this unfolding humanitarian crisis, the World Food Programme WFP warned. If we dont reverse this crisis, if we dont get food to the people in the s...

India installs 3.2 GW solar power projects in 2020: Report

Solar projects totalling 3.2 gigawatt GW have been installed in India during 2020, according to a Mercom Communications India report. Mercom Communications India is a subsidiary of Mercom Capital Group.According to India Solar Market Leader...

U.S. FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes, faces tough battle

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars in the United States, a win for anti-tobacco and civil rights groups, but a move that could erase a huge chunk of sales for cigarette...

SFI urges youths to donate blood before taking COVID vaccine

The Students Federation of India SFI on Thursday claimed that vaccination against COVID-19 for people aged between 18 and 44 years starting from May 1 will lead to a crisis of blood in hospitals, and urged youths and students to donate it b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021