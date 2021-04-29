Left Menu

Italy reports 288 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 14,320 new cases

Italy reported 288 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 344 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 14,320 from 13,385. The total number of intensive care patients was down to 2,640 from a previous 2,711 . Some 330,075 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 336,336, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:39 IST
Italy reports 288 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 14,320 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 288 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 344 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 14,320 from 13,385. Italy has registered 120,544 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,351 on Thursday, down from 19,860 a day earlier. There were 129 new admissions to intensive care units, decreasing from 168 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients was down to 2,640 from a previous 2,711 .

Some 330,075 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 336,336, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Record 395 COVID-19 deaths in Delhi, positivity rate over 32.82 pc with over 24,000 new cases

The national capital on Thursday recorded 395 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, and 24,235 cases with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the city health departmen...

8 indicted in alcohol-related death after fraternity party

Eight people have been indicted in the alcohol-related death of an Ohio college student who was found unconscious after a fraternity party, prosecutors said Thursday.A grand jury indicted the eight on charges ranging from involuntary mansla...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 near record high on Facebook boost, Nasdaq eases

The SP 500 hovered near record highs on Thursday, helped by gains in Facebook and upbeat economic data, while the Nasdaq eased as investors locked in profits from certain megacap technology firms.Seven of the 11 major SP 500 sectors were tr...

Sports News Roundup: Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox win; Knights top Avs for 10th straight win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB roundup Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox winNick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scorele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021