Left Menu

North Macedonia looks to Chinese vaccine to revive programme

North Macedonia received a shipment Friday of 200,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine following major delays in the countrys start-and-stop coronavirus immunisation programme. As of Thursday, North Macedonia had recorded a total of 152,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,800 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

PTI | Skopje | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:31 IST
North Macedonia looks to Chinese vaccine to revive programme

North Macedonia received a shipment Friday of 200,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine following major delays in the country's start-and-stop coronavirus immunisation programme. The small Balkan country has struggled with supply shortages, and less than 3 per cent of the population has received a first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines.

The current daily COVID-19 mortality rate in North Macedonia is approximately three times higher than the European Union average.

The Sinopharm vaccines arrived Friday from neighboring Serbia in refrigerated trucks.

Health Minister Venko Filipce said an expanded nationwide immunisation programme would start Tuesday with a goal of delivering about 15,000 shots daily.

Another 600,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and 26,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected in May, he said.

Despite North Macedonia having still-high infection rates, the government has relaxed restrictions for Orthodox Easter this Sunday and next month's holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which is observed by the country's predominantly Muslim ethnic Albanian minority. As of Thursday, North Macedonia had recorded a total of 152,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,800 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's Le Drian to head to Lebanon May 5-6 for crisis talks

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will travel to Lebanon next week to discuss the political crisis there with senior officials, two sources aware of the matter said on Friday.The trip comes after Paris said it had started putting i...

In talks with Chinese FM, Jaishankar calls for full implementation of Moscow pact on Ladakh row

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he discussed with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi the issue of full and sincere implementation of an agreement reached between the two countries on complete disengagement at all friction...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.15 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm Nation DEL53 VIRUS-PM-2NDLD COUNCIL-MEET Stay in touch with people, take their feedback PM to Union ministers New Delhi Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Union ministers on...

Maha: 6 held in Latur for Remdesivir black-marketing

Six persons were arrested in Latur in Maharashtra on Friday for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, which is reportedly in short supply amid a spike in cases, police said.Acting on a tip-off, a man wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021