Govt exempts import duty on inflammatory diagnostic kits

Govt exempts import duty on inflammatory diagnostic kitsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:04 IST
The government on Friday exempted from customs duty imports of inflammatory diagnostic kits till October 31, a move aimed at increasing COVID-19 testing.
''Customs duty on imports of inflammatory diagnostic (marker) kits, namely-IL6, D-Dimer, CRP, LDH, Ferritin, Pro Calcitonin (PCT) and blood gas reagents, has been exempted till October 31, 2021, to supplement testing efforts,'' the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted.
India reported 3,86,452 new cases of COVID-19 infections and 3,498 deaths on Friday.
Last week, the government had exempted duty on COVID-19 vaccines, medical grade oxygen and related equipment as the nation battled its worst health crisis with a ''tsunami'' of infections setting a new world record for cases.
It also directed customs officers to clear all import consignments, including life-saving drugs and oxygen equipment, used in COVID-19 treatment on the highest priority.
A 10 per cent customs duty and 5 per cent health cess were applicable on these items so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- D-Dimer
- India
- Pro Calcitonin
- Central Board of Indirect Taxes
- Customs
- Ferritin
- CBIC
ALSO READ
US, NATO troops pulling out of Afghanistan will raise concerns for India, say experts
India, Pakistan among others with stake in stable future of Afghanistan, says US president Biden
EXCLUSIVE-India, Pakistan held secret talks to try to break Kashmir impasse
India records highest-ever 24-hour spike with over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases
Health News Roundup: Northwell Health sets up mental health center for employees; India reports more than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases and more