Will provide Black Fungus injections to hospitals as soon as Centre releases it, says Satyendra Jain

"There is a shortage of Black Fungus injections not only in Delhi but in the whole country. The Central government has taken its procurement under its control and is giving states and union territories (UTs) according to the quota. They will give 2,000 injections to Delhi. We will give it to the hospitals as soon as we get it from the Centre," Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain told media. He further said that one patients need 5-6 injections in a day and we are in need of 4,000 injections now.

Launching an attack on the Centre, he said that the Centre is undersupplying and saying that the distribution process is bad just as was the case with medical oxygen. "There is a shortage of this in the entire country, including Delh. The High Court has also told the Central government that it should be imported from wherever it is available," Jain added.

He further said that the injections can not be bought from medical stores now. Earlier, private hospitals in Delhi had complained of delayed supply of the injections by the Delhi government. (ANI)

