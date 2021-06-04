Samsung India adds new Smart Healthcare centres to expedite COVID-19 diagnosis

As part of its citizenship initiative, Samsung has added new Smart Healthcare centres to expedite COVID-19 diagnosis in government hospitals across India. With this addition, the total number of hospitals under this program has reached 142, the South Korean firm announced on Friday.

Equipped with Samsung's innovative Digital X-ray and Digital Ultrasound machines, the new Smart Healthcare centres are located in Mumbai, New Delhi, Lucknow, Bangalore, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Indore, Keylong, Akola, Jamnagar, Shimla, Palakkad and other Indian cities.

Hospitals are using these portable Digital X-ray machines for faster Covid-19 diagnosis, with feedback indicating that they are extensively being used for in-room diagnosis of patients, Samsung said in an official release.

Doctors, technicians and radiologists can monitor the machine output directly on a computer screen, doing away with physical X-ray films, helping them make a quicker and better diagnosis.

"Samsung Smart Healthcare program supports the government's efforts to benefit communities with limited access to quality healthcare. We salute the Covid Warriors who have been working tirelessly over the last year to help people. Our Digital X-ray machines have been able to help them offer faster Covid-19 diagnosis at this time of need," said Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India.

Under the citizenship initiative, Samsung has committed USD 5 million as its contribution to India's fight against the current surge of COVID-19. Of this, the company has donated USD 3 million to the Centre and to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and is providing USD 2 million worth of medical supplies two the two states.

Late last month, Samsung airlifted one million Low Dead Space (LDS) syringes from South Korea, of which, 650,000 syringes were delivered to Uttar Pradesh and 350,000 to Tamil Nadu. LDS syringes optimize vaccine usage by minimizing the amount of drug left in the syringes after injection, resulting in up to 20% greater efficiency.