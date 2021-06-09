Left Menu

Malaysia says delivery of Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccines delayed

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 09-06-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 12:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Malaysia

Malaysia is expecting deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Thailand's Siam Bioscience to be delayed, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters on Wednesday.

The first shipment of 610,000 doses from Thailand is scheduled for this month, followed by 410,000 doses in July and 1.2 million doses between August and September, the government had said previously.

