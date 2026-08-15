Kenya’s Maternal Health Push: Why New Hospitals, More Nurses and Better Referrals Matter Most

Kenya's plan to establish 10 specialised maternal and newborn health facilities marks an attempt to tackle one of the country's persistent health challenges by bringing advanced care closer to communities carrying a heavy burden of maternal deaths. But the significance of the initiative will ultimately depend less on the number of hospitals built than on whether Kenya can connect new infrastructure with skilled health workers, reliable financing and an effective referral system.

The planned 250-bed facilities will be established in Nairobi, Bomet, Kwale, Mombasa, Garissa, Kisumu, Embu, Nakuru, West Pokot and Uasin Gishu. Supported by a KES 4.4 billion grant from Amsons Group through the Mama na Mtoto Kwanza initiative, the centres are expected to offer antenatal and postnatal care, obstetric services, Caesarean sections, operating theatres and intensive care for mothers and newborns.

The investment is being accompanied by the recruitment of 5,000 nurses and midwives and additional financing for maternity services at lower-level health facilities. Together, these measures suggest Kenya is seeking to build a broader continuum of care rather than relying solely on new specialist hospitals.

Targeting the Places Where the Risks Are Highest

The geographical focus is central to the strategy. According to the government, 26 counties collectively account for approximately 60% of Kenya's maternal deaths. Concentrating specialist resources in high-burden areas therefore represents an effort to allocate limited health investment according to need rather than distributing facilities evenly.

For women experiencing complicated pregnancies or deliveries, access to specialist intervention can become critical. A facility capable of performing emergency surgery or providing maternal and neonatal intensive care may make little difference, however, if patients cannot reach it quickly.

That makes referral systems an important part of the equation. Lower-level facilities need to recognise complications, communicate with specialist centres and arrange timely transfers. Ambulance availability, blood supplies, medicines, functioning equipment and reliable transport networks can determine whether infrastructure translates into better outcomes.

The KES 4 billion being channelled through the Social Health Authority to support deliveries at Level 2 and Level 3 facilities could help reinforce the community end of this system. Routine maternity care can remain closer to families, while patients requiring advanced treatment can be referred to specialised centres.

The challenge will be ensuring those two levels operate as a connected network rather than as separate investments.

For Policymakers, the Hard Part Starts After Construction

The initiative creates a major implementation test for both national and county governments.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has discussed the rollout with governors and county representatives as authorities work to implement President William Ruto's directive to prioritise maternal and newborn health. Groundbreaking is expected by September, making construction progress the first visible measure of implementation.

Yet buildings are only the beginning.

Specialised maternal and newborn centres require substantial recurring expenditure. Operating theatres, neonatal intensive care units and emergency obstetric services need trained professionals around the clock, alongside medicines, laboratory services, blood products, equipment maintenance and dependable utilities.

The KES 4.4 billion grant provides capital support, but the information announced so far leaves important questions about how recurrent operating costs will be financed and divided between national and county governments.

Kenya's devolved health system makes coordination particularly important. Counties are central to healthcare delivery, meaning policymakers will need clarity over who owns, operates, staffs and maintains the new centres.

The initiative may therefore become a test of intergovernmental coordination as much as health policy.

5,000 New Recruits Could Determine Whether the Model Works

Human resources may prove to be the programme's most consequential component.

Kenya is recruiting 5,000 nurses and midwives, while 900 healthcare workers have already received training in obstetric care and another 900 in comprehensive newborn care under the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere programme.

For health workers, the expansion could mean additional employment and training opportunities. For county health systems, it could ease capacity constraints. But recruitment numbers alone will not determine the programme's effectiveness.

Deployment will matter.

Specialised centres need the right combination of midwives, nurses, doctors, surgical teams and professionals capable of providing intensive maternal and neonatal care. Retaining those workers, particularly in underserved areas, could be as important as recruiting them.

The government will consequently face pressure to demonstrate that workforce expansion follows the same needs-based approach as its infrastructure investment.

Patients and families have the largest stake. For them, success will not be measured in construction expenditure or recruitment announcements but in whether skilled care is available when pregnancy or childbirth becomes dangerous.

Kenya's Real Maternal Health Scorecard Will Be Outcomes

The programme fits within Kenya's wider Universal Health Coverage agenda and the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere initiative, but its longer-term significance will depend on measurable results.

Groundbreaking dates, completed hospitals, beds installed and health workers recruited provide useful indicators of implementation. They do not, by themselves, demonstrate improved maternal or newborn health.

Policymakers will eventually need to examine whether referral times decline, whether more complicated deliveries receive appropriate specialist treatment, whether maternity services become more accessible and whether maternal and newborn deaths fall in the targeted counties.

There is also an equity question. Ten facilities are being planned even though 26 counties have been identified as accounting collectively for about 60% of maternal deaths. How women in other high-burden counties gain timely access to specialist care will therefore require attention.

For Amsons Group and other partners, scrutiny will centre on whether pledged resources translate into completed and functioning facilities. For county governments, the challenge will be maintaining services after construction. For health workers, staffing levels, training and working conditions will matter. For families, access, affordability and speed of treatment will remain decisive.

Kenya is effectively attempting to connect three pieces of the maternal-health system: community maternity services, specialist referral capacity and an expanded workforce.

If those elements operate together, the investment could improve Kenya's ability to respond to obstetric and newborn emergencies in some of its highest-burden communities. If coordination, staffing or recurrent financing falls short, new infrastructure could struggle to deliver its intended impact.

That is why the most important phase of Kenya's maternal health initiative will not end when the hospitals are built. It will begin when patients start depending on them.