South Sudan at a Humanitarian Crossroads as Refugee Food Assistance Faces a Funding Cliff

South Sudan is heading towards a critical humanitarian funding deadline that could have consequences far beyond refugee settlements. More than 650,000 refugees and asylum seekers face further reductions in assistance, while food and nutrition support for the 240,000 most vulnerable refugees is expected to last only through September unless fresh funding arrives.

The warning from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the World Food Programme (WFP) comes when South Sudan is already confronting widespread hunger, displacement and rising living costs. Refugees still receiving WFP assistance are getting only half of a full food ration, leaving households with increasingly limited room to absorb another cut.

For South Sudan, the significance is wider than the possible suspension of food distributions. A weakening humanitarian safety net could place additional pressure on host communities and public services, undermine refugee self-reliance programmes and complicate the government's management of displacement at a time when people continue to arrive from neighbouring Sudan.

When Food Aid Shrinks, the Costs Do Not Simply Disappear

Refugee households are already adjusting to reduced assistance by eating smaller or fewer meals, borrowing money, selling possessions and cutting expenditure on healthcare, education and shelter, according to UN agencies.

If assistance disappears, those coping mechanisms could intensify. The consequences may extend beyond immediate hunger. Selling assets can weaken a household's ability to generate future income, while cutting healthcare and education spending can create longer-term social costs.

The pressure is particularly significant because refugees are living within a much larger national food-security emergency. More than 7.8 million people, over half of South Sudan's population, face high levels of acute food insecurity, while about 2.2 million children are suffering from acute malnutrition, according to figures cited by humanitarian agencies.

That leaves host communities with limited capacity to absorb additional economic pressure. Refugees and residents often depend on the same markets, health facilities, schools, water systems and infrastructure. Reduced humanitarian support could therefore transfer part of the burden from aid agencies to households and already stretched local services.

The rainy season adds another complication. Scarcer supplies, higher prices and damaged or flooded roads can make humanitarian operations more difficult and expensive precisely when agencies have fewer resources available.

Policymakers Face a Choice Between Survival Today and Resilience Tomorrow

For South Sudanese policymakers, the funding crisis creates a difficult balancing act: protecting refugees while responding to severe needs among citizens, internally displaced people and returnees.

South Sudan has maintained an open-door approach towards refugees, but sustaining that policy requires more than keeping borders accessible. Refugee-hosting communities need functioning services, sufficient humanitarian capacity and opportunities for both displaced people and local residents.

There is also a deeper policy dilemma around self-reliance.

Humanitarian organisations have sought to help established refugee communities become less dependent on emergency assistance through education, livelihoods and other resilience programmes. But reducing basic support before households can reliably meet their own needs risks undermining that transition.

A refugee family forced to sell productive assets to buy food may become less economically independent. Children leaving education because household resources have been redirected towards meals can create longer-term disadvantages. In that sense, emergency food assistance and self-reliance are not necessarily competing objectives; maintaining minimum consumption can be part of protecting longer-term resilience.

For policymakers and donors, the key question is therefore not simply when humanitarian assistance should end, but whether households have developed sufficient alternatives before it is withdrawn.

Sudan's War Is Expanding Needs as Humanitarian Resources Contract

The funding crisis is becoming more difficult because displacement into South Sudan has not stopped.

More than 1.4 million refugees and returnees have entered South Sudan since conflict erupted in neighbouring Sudan in 2023, according to the supplied humanitarian figures, while as many as 3,000 people continue crossing each week in search of safety and basic support.

This produces an increasingly difficult equation: new humanitarian needs are arriving while agencies are cutting assistance to populations already in the country.

WFP faces an immediate funding gap of $37 million for its refugee response and a wider $258 million shortfall for the remainder of 2026, putting assistance for 4.2 million food-insecure people at risk. UNHCR has received only 28 per cent of the $286 million it says it needs this year to assist nearly four million refugees, displaced people, returnees and vulnerable host-community members.

For humanitarian agencies, shortages translate into difficult decisions over eligibility, ration sizes and programme priorities. For donors, they raise questions about whether emergency funding can keep pace with prolonged and overlapping displacement crises.

For the South Sudanese government, meanwhile, shrinking international support could increase pressure on institutions that have limited resources to replace humanitarian services at scale.

September Is the Deadline, but the Real Test Comes After

The immediate indicator to watch is whether donors provide enough financing to keep food assistance operating beyond September. If they do not, the next question will be how agencies respond, whether through another reduction in rations, narrower eligibility or suspension of some assistance.

But funding alone will not tell the full story.

Food prices, malnutrition rates, school attendance, healthcare use and household asset sales could offer important signals of how reduced assistance is affecting refugee and host communities. Any significant changes in population movement will also require scrutiny, particularly if families begin searching elsewhere for food, livelihoods or services.

For UN agencies and humanitarian organisations, the challenge will be protecting the most vulnerable while preserving longer-term programmes designed to reduce aid dependence. For donors, it will be deciding how to finance an emergency whose underlying drivers are not disappearing. For policymakers, it will involve managing the relationship between refugee protection, domestic food insecurity and limited public resources.

The greatest danger is therefore not simply that food distributions stop in September. It is the possibility of a reinforcing cycle: reduced assistance weakens household resilience, deeper vulnerability generates additional humanitarian needs, pressure grows on host communities and services, and overstretched agencies become progressively less able to respond.

Whether South Sudan enters that cycle will depend on donor decisions, the trajectory of the Sudan conflict, domestic food conditions and the ability of government and humanitarian actors to connect immediate relief with sustainable livelihoods.

September may be the immediate funding cliff. The larger test is whether South Sudan and its international partners can prevent a temporary shortage of humanitarian financing from becoming a deeper and more difficult crisis of hunger, displacement and resilience.