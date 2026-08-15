Catania Airport Resumes Operations After Etna Eruption Alert Downgrade
Sicily's Catania airport resumed flights after authorities lowered Mount Etna's volcanic alert from red to orange. Previous eruptions caused numerous flight cancellations and diversions. The airport, a major hub in Italy, initially planned to halt operations until August 15 but began allowing flights from 1200 GMT Saturday.
- Country:
- Italy
Sicily's Catania airport announced the resumption of flights on Saturday after authorities downgraded the volcanic alert level for Mount Etna from red to orange, thereby signaling a reduction in flight disruption risks.
The volcanic ash previously forced the busy Sicilian airport to cancel or reroute numerous flights throughout the past week, impacting passenger and cargo services significantly.
Initially, the airport had suspended all flights until 1300 GMT on August 15. However, an update on Catania airport's website indicated that flights began to depart and arrive from 1200 GMT, following the alert downgrade.
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