Catania Airport Resumes Operations After Etna Eruption Alert Downgrade

Sicily's Catania airport resumed flights after authorities lowered Mount Etna's volcanic alert from red to orange. Previous eruptions caused numerous flight cancellations and diversions. The airport, a major hub in Italy, initially planned to halt operations until August 15 but began allowing flights from 1200 GMT Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 18:14 IST
Catania Airport Resumes Operations After Etna Eruption Alert Downgrade
  • Country:
  • Italy

Sicily's Catania airport announced the resumption of flights on Saturday after authorities downgraded the volcanic alert level for Mount Etna from red to orange, thereby signaling a reduction in flight disruption risks.

The volcanic ash previously forced the busy Sicilian airport to cancel or reroute numerous flights throughout the past week, impacting passenger and cargo services significantly.

Initially, the airport had suspended all flights until 1300 GMT on August 15. However, an update on Catania airport's website indicated that flights began to depart and arrive from 1200 GMT, following the alert downgrade.

TRENDING

1
Catania Airport Resumes Operations After Etna Eruption Alert Downgrade

Catania Airport Resumes Operations After Etna Eruption Alert Downgrade

Italy
2
Devdutt Padikkal Shines with Maiden Test Hundred in Galle

Devdutt Padikkal Shines with Maiden Test Hundred in Galle

India
3
Oil Spill Crisis Hits Oman's Coastline

Oil Spill Crisis Hits Oman's Coastline

Oman
4
Earthquake Strikes North Sumatra: A Seismic Shake Without Tsunami Threat

Earthquake Strikes North Sumatra: A Seismic Shake Without Tsunami Threat

Indonesia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

OECD Urges Smarter Tree-Farming Policies to Boost Climate Resilience and Rural Growth

Korea’s Fiscal Crossroads: IMF Study Weighs Debt Stability Against Short-Term Growth Risks

Can Climate-Smart Agriculture Secure Uzbekistan’s Farms Against a Growing Water Crisis?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026