Devdutt Padikkal Shines with Maiden Test Hundred in Galle
Devdutt Padikkal hit his first test century, helping India reach 288-2 against Sri Lanka on the opening day in Galle. Padikkal capitalized on his opportunity at number three after Sai Sudharsan was injured. KL Rahul supported with a 77 before retiring hurt, while Rishabh Pant added an unbeaten 27.
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- India
India's Devdutt Padikkal showcased his potential by scoring his maiden test century, leading the team to a strong 288-2 on the first day against Sri Lanka in Galle. With India's search for a number three batsman open due to Sai Sudharsan's injury, Padikkal seized the opportunity brilliantly.
The left-handed batsman remained unbeaten at 131, forming a significant 150-run partnership with opener KL Rahul, who scored 77 before retiring hurt. Padikkal's graceful batting style was evident throughout, despite an early near-catch escape off Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva.
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal had set a solid opening stand of 47 runs before a miscommunication led to Jaiswal's run-out. As the day progressed, Rishabh Pant contributed with a quick 27 not out, aiming to continue strongly when play resumes. This match marks India's 600th test and the 50th test at the Galle venue.