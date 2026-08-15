Earthquake Strikes North Sumatra: A Seismic Shake Without Tsunami Threat

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit North Sumatra, Indonesia, with no tsunami threat, according to BMKG. Occurring at a depth of 168 km, it was felt in several areas but caused no immediate damage or aftershocks. Previously, a stronger quake in eastern Indonesia resulted in fatalities and numerous aftershocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 17:43 IST
Earthquake Strikes North Sumatra: A Seismic Shake Without Tsunami Threat
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  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia's North Sumatra province on Saturday, though fortunately, it posed no tsunami threat, according to the nation's meteorology agency, BMKG.

The seismic event originated at a substantial depth of 168 kilometers, with its epicenter located about 11 kilometers southeast of Simalungun, as reported by the agency.

Residents in areas like Tebing Tinggi, Kabanjahe, and Limapuluh experienced the tremors. However, unlike a magnitude 7.7 quake that struck eastern Indonesia earlier, causing significant casualties, this quake resulted in neither immediate reports of damages nor aftershocks.

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