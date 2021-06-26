UK health minister quits after breaking rules with affair
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-06-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 22:49 IST
Britain's health minister Matt Hancock has resigned after he admitted breaking COVID-19 guidance by kissing and embracing an aide in his office.
Downing Street published Hancock's resignation letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
