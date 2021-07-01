Indonesia reports record COVID-19 cases and deaths
01-07-2021
Indonesia on Thursday reported 24,836 new coronavirus infections and 504 deaths, both record daily highs.
Indonesia's total cases and deaths are 2,203,108 and 58,995 respectively.
