Mexico reports 2,611 new COVID-19 cases, 42 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 05-07-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 01:55 IST
Mexico's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 2,611 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 42 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,540,068 infections and 233,622 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.

