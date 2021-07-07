Left Menu

Italy reports 14 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 1,010 new cases

Italy reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 24 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 1,010 from 907. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 180 from a previous 187. Some 177,977 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 192,424, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:59 IST
Italy reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 24 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 1,010 from 907. Italy has registered 127,718 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.27 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,234 on Wednesday, down from 1,271 a day earlier. There were 8 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 11 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 180 from a previous 187.

Some 177,977 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 192,424, the health ministry said.

