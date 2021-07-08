Left Menu

Italy reports 13 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 1,394 new cases

Italy reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 14 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 1,394 from 1,010. The total number of intensive care patients remained unvaried at 180. Some 174,852 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 177,977, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 20:34 IST
Italy reports 13 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 1,394 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 14 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 1,394 from 1,010. Italy has registered 127,731 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.27 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,197 on Thursday, down from 1,234 a day earlier. There were 8 new admissions to intensive care units, in line with the ones on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients remained unvaried at 180.

Some 174,852 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 177,977, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021