Italy reports 13 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 1,394 new cases
Italy reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 14 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 1,394 from 1,010. The total number of intensive care patients remained unvaried at 180. Some 174,852 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 177,977, the health ministry said.
Italy reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 14 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 1,394 from 1,010. Italy has registered 127,731 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.27 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,197 on Thursday, down from 1,234 a day earlier. There were 8 new admissions to intensive care units, in line with the ones on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients remained unvaried at 180.
Some 174,852 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 177,977, the health ministry said.
