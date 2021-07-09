Left Menu

14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala

Hers was the first case of the virus in the State.Of the 19 samples sent to the institute, the 13 were found tobe positive for Zika,according to the State government.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-07-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 16:08 IST
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, July 9 (PTI): Cases of Zika virus in Kerala went up to 14 on Friday with the National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirming 13 more cases.

Following this, the State has been put on alert.

Among the infected was a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was diagnosed with the mosquito-transmitted disease on Thursday. Hers was the first case of the virus in the State.

According to the State government, of the 19 samples sent to the institute, 13 were found to be positive for Zika. The symptoms are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes, and joint pain.

Health Minister of the State Veena George said an action plan has been drawn up to control the spread of Zika. Pregnant women should get themselves tested if they have a fever, the Minister said at a meeting of the District Medical Officers (DMOs).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021