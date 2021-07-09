EMA: too early to say whether more than two COVID-19 vaccine shots needed
- Country:
- Germany
The European Medicines Agency on Friday said it was too early to determine whether more than the two shots that are currently required for most approved COVID-19 vaccines would be called for, saying it was confident for now that the established regimen was sufficient.
Pfizer and partner BioNTech unveiled plans on Thurday to ask U.S. and European regulators to authorise a booster dose following its two-shot regimen, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- U.S.
- BioNTech
- Delta
- The European Medicines Agency
ALSO READ
U.S. senators to meet with Biden Thursday to discuss framework for possible infrastructure deal
U.S. House panel still to vote on data portability bill in Big Tech session
U.S. senators reach deal on infrastructure framework, will brief Biden
Biden ousts housing finance chief after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
U.S. senators reach deal on infrastructure framework, will brief Biden