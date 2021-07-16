Philippines detects first local transmission of Delta variant
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 16-07-2021 08:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 08:22 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The Philippines has detected its first locally acquired cases of the more infectious Delta coronavirus variant, the health ministry said on Friday. Of the 16 new COVID-19 cases with the Delta variant, 11 were tagged as locally acquired cases, health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a news conference.
The variant, first detected in India, has been blamed as the key factor for a surge in cases in neigbouring countries including Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indonesia "emergency" COVID-19 curbs to be effective July 2-20 -minister
Indonesia "emergency" COVID-19 curbs to be effective July 2-20 -minister
Sydney Delta outbreak grows, cases in community stoke worries
Indonesia president confirms emergency measures to apply July 3-20
Indonesia to bring in emergency measures after spike in COVID-19 cases