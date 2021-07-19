Left Menu

Italy reports seven coronavirus deaths on Monday, 2,072 cases

Italy reported seven coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against three the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 2,072 from 3,127. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 162 from a previous 156 . Some 89,089 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 165,269, the health ministry said.

Italy reports seven coronavirus deaths on Monday, 2,072 cases
Italy reported seven coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against three the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 2,072 from 3,127. Italy has registered 127,874 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.29 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,188 on Monday, up from 1,136 a day earlier. There were 16 new admissions to intensive care units against three on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 162 from a previous 156 .

Some 89,089 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 165,269, the health ministry said.

