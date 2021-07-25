Left Menu

Belfast health trust calls for nursing help as COVID-19 cases rise

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-07-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 22:13 IST
Belfast health trust calls for nursing help as COVID-19 cases rise
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Belfast Trust, which runs hospitals in the Northern Irish capital, called on nurses to work later on Sunday and overnight to help ease "extreme pressure" at two hospitals because of an increasing number of COVID-19 patients. The number of new cases is still high across the United Kingdom, fuelled in part by a highly transmissible new variant and a relaxation in restrictions imposed to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On Twitter, the Belfast Trust said: "We are under extreme pressure in the RVH & Mater (two hospitals in Belfast) as we care for an increasing number of Covid19+ patients, alongside emergency admissions." "We are asking for help from our Trust nursing staff to work tonight & overnight."

Health is a devolved matter in Britain so Northern Ireland has pursued its own tailored strategy to tackling the pandemic, moving more slowly than England in relaxing COVID restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021