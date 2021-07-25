Left Menu

Britain reports 29,173 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, lower than a day earlier

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 22:33 IST
Britain reported 29,173 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a fall from 31,795 a day earlier, while the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test dropped to 28 from 86 on Saturday, official data showed.

The number of new cases has been falling over the last five days in Britain, but officials have been cautious over whether this is a trend.

