CDC set to unveil revised mask guidance for vaccinated Americans -- sources

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set on Tuesday to announce revised mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Officials told Reuters the CDC is expected to recommend fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in at least some instances, but the specifics are not clear.

The CDC and White House did not immediately comment. The CDC said it plans a 3 p.m. media briefing.

