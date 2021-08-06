Australia's New South Wales reports record COVID-19 cases for second day

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported record new COVID-19 infections for the second straight day on Friday as state capital Sydney neared its seventh week of a hard lockdown to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant.

New South Wales reported 291 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, most of them in Sydney, exceeding the previous daily high of 262 hit a day earlier.

