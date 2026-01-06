Left Menu

Australia Treads Close to England's First-Innings in Sydney's Ashes Test

Australia reached 377/6 at tea on the third day of the fifth Ashes test, closing in on England's 384. Steve Smith was unbeaten on 65, supported by Cameron Green. Travis Head's 163 was a standout, and the day was marked by a fundraising event, Jane McGrath Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 09:51 IST
Australia Treads Close to England's First-Innings in Sydney's Ashes Test

On the third day of the fifth Ashes Test, Australia stood at 377 for six at tea, nearing England's first-innings score of 384 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia's captain, Steve Smith, remained unbeaten on 65, supported by Cameron Green who was not out on eight. Earlier, Travis Head dazzled with his third century of the series, delivering 163 off 166 balls before falling to Jacob Bethell's spin.

The day also featured Usman Khawaja, who received a warm reception in what would be his final test before retirement. Although dismissed for 17, the day was significant for being Jane McGrath Day, an annual event to raise funds for breast cancer, held in honor of Glenn McGrath's late wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

 India
2
Earthquake Rattles Western Japan: No Tsunami or Major Damage

Earthquake Rattles Western Japan: No Tsunami or Major Damage

 Japan
3
Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized for Routine Check-up Amid High Pollution

Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized for Routine Check-up Amid High Pollution

 India
4
Allies Gather in Paris as Uncertainty Looms Over Ukraine's Future

Allies Gather in Paris as Uncertainty Looms Over Ukraine's Future

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026