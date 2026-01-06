Australia Treads Close to England's First-Innings in Sydney's Ashes Test

On the third day of the fifth Ashes Test, Australia stood at 377 for six at tea, nearing England's first-innings score of 384 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia's captain, Steve Smith, remained unbeaten on 65, supported by Cameron Green who was not out on eight. Earlier, Travis Head dazzled with his third century of the series, delivering 163 off 166 balls before falling to Jacob Bethell's spin.

The day also featured Usman Khawaja, who received a warm reception in what would be his final test before retirement. Although dismissed for 17, the day was significant for being Jane McGrath Day, an annual event to raise funds for breast cancer, held in honor of Glenn McGrath's late wife.

