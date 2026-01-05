Left Menu

Joe Root's Triumph in Sydney: A Possible Final Bow

Joe Root celebrated a stellar performance at the Sydney Cricket Ground with a memorable 160-run inning during the fifth Ashes test. While he acknowledged the unwavering support from England fans, Root remains uncertain about returning for future Ashes in Australia, despite his impressive display in this series.

Joe Root paused to take in the applause at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, following a masterful 160-run inning in the fifth Ashes test. At 35, Root remains undecided if this appearance in Australia may be his last.

Demonstrating remarkable composure, technique, and patience, Root delivered his second century of the series, earning accolades for his performance despite England's overall struggle. Responding to questions about his celebratory gesture to the crowd, Root clarified he was simply expressing gratitude to the loyal England supporters.

While uncertain about playing future Ashes tests in Australia, Root remains focused on opportunities at hand. He contributed significantly to England's competitive first innings total of 384, with Australia trailing by 218 runs. Root's legacy, praised even by opponents, cements him as a cricket great.

(With inputs from agencies.)

