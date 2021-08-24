Indian drug regulators say Gennova's COVID-19 vaccine safe in early trials
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-08-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 15:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian pharmaceutical firm Gennova Biopharmaceuticals' mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine was found to be safe and effective in an early-stage study, the country's drug regulator said on Tuesday.
Health authorities have allowed the company to conduct further studies to test the vaccine's efficacy.
