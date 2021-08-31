Left Menu

Brazil reports 10,466 new coronavirus cases, 266 deaths

31-08-2021
Brazil reports 10,466 new coronavirus cases, 266 deaths
Brazil recorded 10,466 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 266 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 579,574, according to ministry data.

