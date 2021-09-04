Left Menu

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases on Sept 3, one local transmission

Mainland China reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 3, the same as a day earlier, with one local transmission and the rest coming from overseas, the country's national health authority said on Saturday.

Mainland China reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 3, the same as a day earlier, with one local transmission and the rest coming from overseas, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that the local infection was identified in Dehong in the southwestern province of Yunnan.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 22 on Sept. 3, the same as the day before, the commission said. The accumulated total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 94,982, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

