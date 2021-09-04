Left Menu

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-09-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 19:20 IST
Medal tally at the end of competitions on the 11th day of the Tokyo Paralympics here on Saturday.

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1) China 93 57 50 200 2) Great Britain 41 38 43 122 3) RPC 36 32 49 117 4) USA 35 36 30 101 5) Netherlands 25 17 16 58 6) Ukraine 24 47 27 98 7) Brazil 22 19 30 71 8) Australia 20 28 30 78 9) Italy 14 29 26 69 26) India 4 7 6 17.

