Left Menu

Mexico reports 15,784 new COVID-19 cases, 1,071 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-09-2021 03:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 03:39 IST
Mexico reports 15,784 new COVID-19 cases, 1,071 more deaths
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 15,784 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 1,071 more deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,449,295 and the death toll to 264,541.

Health ministry officials have previously said that the real numbers are likely significantly higher.

Also Read: Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States
4
Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochistan

Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochist...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021