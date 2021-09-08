Mexico reports 15,784 new COVID-19 cases, 1,071 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 15,784 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 1,071 more deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,449,295 and the death toll to 264,541.

Health ministry officials have previously said that the real numbers are likely significantly higher.

Also Read: Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)