Left Menu

Sri Lanka extends COVID-19 lockdown till Sep 21

It has been imposed since August 20.With numbers steadily declining, we are confident that Sri Lanka will once again be able to reopen without risk, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella tweeted.Meanwhile, the health authorities said that over 10 million of the total 21 million population in the country have been vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said that 10,211,537 people have got both COVID-19 jabs as of Friday.Sri Lankas death toll from the pandemic crossed the 10,800 mark on Thursday.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 10-09-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 17:37 IST
Sri Lanka extends COVID-19 lockdown till Sep 21
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on Friday extended the COVID-19 lockdown till September 21, the President's office here said.

The decision to extend the lockdown was made during the COVID task force meeting chaired by President Gotabaya Rjapaksa.

The quarantine curfew will now be in force till 4 am on September 21. It has been imposed since August 20.

"With numbers steadily declining, we are confident that Sri Lanka will once again be able to reopen without risk," Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella tweeted.

Meanwhile, the health authorities said that over 10 million of the total 21 million population in the country have been vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said that 10,211,537 people have got both COVID-19 jabs as of Friday.

Sri Lanka's death toll from the pandemic crossed the 10,800 marks on Thursday. The national tally of the COVID-19 cases stood at 477,636. The country has been reeling from the third wave of the coronavirus since April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021