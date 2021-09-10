PM Modi lauds Goa for administering 100% first dose of vaccines
While sharing a tweet by the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, the Prime Minister said "Well done Goa! Great effort, powered by a collective spirit and the prowess of our doctors as well as innovators."
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 21:30 IST
- Country:
- India
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded Goa for administering the first dose of Covid -19 vaccines to 100% eligible population in Goa.
