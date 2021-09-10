Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage reaches nearly 73 crores

In the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 72.97 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till date, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 21:46 IST
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage reaches nearly 73 crores
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 72.97 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till date, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With the administration of 56,91,552 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 72,97,50,724 as per provisional reports till 7 pm today.

As per the provisional report, till 7 pm today 1,03,63,307 health care workers received the first dose and 85,69,252 second vaccine doses 1,83,35,380 front line workers were administered the first dose and 1,39,05,881 vaccine doses given as the second dose to front line workers. According to the health ministry,28,12,416 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 10,61,548 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, in the age group of 45-59 years,7,00,674 people have received the first dose and 4,89,226 have received the second dose whereas 3,22,251 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 2,56,124 vaccine doses given as the second dose to the people over 60 years. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting on the COVID-19 situation and vaccination in the country.

As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the meeting was done to review India's present situation regarding the pandemic and the vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021