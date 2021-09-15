Left Menu

Mexico reports 12,929 new COVID-19 cases and 1,046 deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 15-09-2021 03:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 03:38 IST
Mexico reports 12,929 new COVID-19 cases and 1,046 deaths
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 12,929 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 1,046 deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,528,972 and the death toll to 269,015.

Health Ministry officials have previously said that the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021