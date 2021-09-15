Mexico reports 12,929 new COVID-19 cases and 1,046 deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 12,929 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 1,046 deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,528,972 and the death toll to 269,015.

Health Ministry officials have previously said that the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

