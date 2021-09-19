Left Menu

Nashik sees 107 new COVID-19 cases, 85 recoveries

A total of 85 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries in the Nashik district to 3,97,778 so far. With 3,156 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in the district reached 25,35,289, according to the officials.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 19-09-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 20:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,07,411 on Sunday with the addition of 107 patients, officials said. The COVID-19 death toll reached 8,611 in the district with one more person succumbing to the viral infection, they said.

