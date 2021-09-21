Left Menu

Italy reports 67 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 3,377 new cases

Italy reported 67 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 44 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,377 from 2,407. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 516 from a previous 523. Some 330,275 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 122,441, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 21-09-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 67 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 44 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,377 from 2,407. Italy has registered 130,421 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.64 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,937 on Tuesday, down from 3,982 a day earlier. There were 38 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 21 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 516 from a previous 523.

Some 330,275 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 122,441, the health ministry said.

