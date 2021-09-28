Left Menu

Italy reports 65 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 2,985 new cases

Italy reported 65 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 45 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,985 from 1,772. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 459 from a previous 488. Some 338,425 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 124,077, the health ministry said.

Italy reported 65 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 45 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,985 from 1,772. Italy has registered 130,807 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.67 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,418 on Tuesday, down from 3,487 a day earlier. There were 19 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 29 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 459 from a previous 488.

Some 338,425 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 124,077, the health ministry said.

