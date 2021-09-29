Brazil reports 15,395 new coronavirus cases, 793 deaths
Brazil recorded 15,395 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 793 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
Brazil has registered more than 21 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 595,466, according to ministry data.
